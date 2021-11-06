Brokers Offer Predictions for Humana Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.37. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2023 earnings at $26.75 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.10.

Shares of HUM opened at $453.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.83. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.