Brokers Offer Predictions for Mimecast Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mimecast in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mimecast’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Mimecast alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MIME. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.52, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 32.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $3,299,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,720 shares of company stock worth $15,612,134. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.