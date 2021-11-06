Brokers Set Expectations for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AKAM. Truist Securities increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

