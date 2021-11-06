Brokers Set Expectations for BancFirst Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BancFirst in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.82. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 40.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

BancFirst stock opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251,252 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

