Brokers Set Expectations for Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $7.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.50.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $76.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $1,395,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 52,761 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.