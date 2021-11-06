Brokers Set Expectations for NFI Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NFI Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Laurentian raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.00.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$25.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 533.19. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.17.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$716.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.95 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,808.51%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

