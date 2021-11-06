Brokers Set Expectations for The Clorox Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Clorox in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $163.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.40. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in The Clorox in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

