Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,200 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Humana by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Humana by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Humana by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.10.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $453.43 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $421.62 and a 200 day moving average of $432.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

