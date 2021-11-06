Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,499,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.08% of Payoneer Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,864,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,854,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,594,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.60 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

