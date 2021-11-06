Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 87.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 45.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,435 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 43.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth about $508,000.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

