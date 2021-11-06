Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 23,707 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,410 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $23,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEP. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average is $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $60.80 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.27%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

