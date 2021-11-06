Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 81,500 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 407.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $106.10 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $1,801,329.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,537 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

