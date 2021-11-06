Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 74,300 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,300 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $12,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 72,354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

NYSE PLYM opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.