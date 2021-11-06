Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $13.46 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Kansas City Southern at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $308.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $175.45 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.85 and a 200-day moving average of $287.78.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

