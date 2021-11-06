Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ (BIP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

NYSE BIP opened at $59.65 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

