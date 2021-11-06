Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given New $65.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.64.

NYSE BIP opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 903,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,153,000 after purchasing an additional 236,601 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.7% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 71,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 42.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,475,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

