Brooks Automation (BRKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. On average, analysts expect Brooks Automation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRKS stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.90. The company had a trading volume of 486,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.60. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $124.17.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $430,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

