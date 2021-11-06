Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,490.00

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and last traded at GBX 1,490 ($19.47), with a volume of 13488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,460 ($19.07).

The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,381.89. The stock has a market cap of £176.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:BASC)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

