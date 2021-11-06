BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$132.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOO. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BRP to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get BRP alerts:

TSE:DOO opened at C$114.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$115.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$107.34. BRP has a 12 month low of C$61.35 and a 12 month high of C$129.98.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 10.2200008 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.