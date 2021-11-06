BSCView Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. BSCView has a total market cap of $258,224.01 and $23.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BSCView has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00083503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00082705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00103273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,371.13 or 1.00448156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.84 or 0.07294655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022629 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

