BTIG Research Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush cut Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Zillow Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

