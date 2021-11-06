Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $68.02 and last traded at $66.62, with a volume of 35748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.26.

The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $394,682,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,411 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,861,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,673,000 after purchasing an additional 690,919 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.31.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

