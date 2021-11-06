Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Hits $4.16

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for $4.16 or 0.00006828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $71.15 million and $18.07 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00053392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.00244545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00096600 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,459,674 coins and its circulating supply is 17,084,674 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.