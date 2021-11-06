Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ CABA opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $6,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $3,835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 143.2% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 947,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 557,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 355.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 171,529 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter worth about $1,636,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 12.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 109,417 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 361.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 85,531 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

