Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,767.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,865.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,867.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.55. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 24.72%.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total transaction of $2,445,996.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,510.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $129,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 841 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

