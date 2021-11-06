Cabot (CBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Cabot to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBT opened at $58.28 on Friday. Cabot has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

