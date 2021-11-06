Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Issues Earnings Results

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

WHD opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. Cactus has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 2.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cactus stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Cactus worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

