Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $54.04 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,730,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,072,000 after purchasing an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,177,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,644,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,605,000 after purchasing an additional 256,239 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

