Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 400 ($5.23).

LON CBOX opened at GBX 380 ($4.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £152 million and a PE ratio of 45.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 351.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 315.73. Cake Box has a 1-year low of GBX 172 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 424 ($5.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In other news, insider Pardip Kumar Dass sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51), for a total value of £1,293,750 ($1,690,292.66).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

