California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.37 Million Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,994 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. FMR LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sirius XM by 712.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 415,371 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,723,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,816,000 after acquiring an additional 141,903 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

