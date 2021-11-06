California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Dolby Laboratories worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.15. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $2,840,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,733 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,173. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

