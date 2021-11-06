California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,208,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,022.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 194,622 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE PRGO opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

