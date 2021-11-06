California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 9,510 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Freshpet by 4.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $310,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,942. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.86 and a 200 day moving average of $154.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.24 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.93 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Several analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.15.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

