California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,919 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Acuity Brands worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,902,000 after acquiring an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $215.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.09 and a 1-year high of $215.82. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

