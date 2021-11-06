California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,990 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,036,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Stericycle by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,530,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Stericycle by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,740,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,542,000 after purchasing an additional 314,073 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Stericycle by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 968,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 299,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,136,000 after purchasing an additional 294,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 147.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

