California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service’s third-quarter earnings and revenues beat mark. Its investments in infrastructure along with strategic acquisitions will help it provide customers with efficient water and wastewater services. New rates coming into effect will constantly drive its earnings. Also, the utility is benefiting from consistent customer wins. The company has ample liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations. Also, it continues to add shareholder value via regular dividend hikes. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, changes in any of the existing environment-related laws could shoot up its operational costs. Besides, fluctuating weather conditions and the risk of water contamination are woes. The majority of its operations are California-based, thereby increasing its heavy dependence on a single state.”

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

NYSE:CWT opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.17.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,863,000 after purchasing an additional 255,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,416,000 after purchasing an additional 432,107 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,359 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Water Service Group (CWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.