Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Callaway Golf reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELY. Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.96.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

