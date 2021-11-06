Callisto Network Price Reaches $0.0107 on Top Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $27.68 million and approximately $115,077.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,384.53 or 0.07261537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00085869 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

