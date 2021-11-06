Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) announced its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $11.46. 483,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,843. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $901.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.64.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.