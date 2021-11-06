Canaccord Genuity Boosts Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $100.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APPS. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $379,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $4,557,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.