Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $893.48 million-$933.19 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.36 million.Canada Goose also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.17-$1.33 EPS.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up $7.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. 5,763,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,339. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $50.05.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canada Goose stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.