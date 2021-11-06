Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 97,748 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,748 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In related news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $3,298,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,510.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,085 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,408. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.18. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

