Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 684.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,388 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $11,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after buying an additional 2,878,542 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter worth approximately $74,765,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Plug Power by 2,437.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,255 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

