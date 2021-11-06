Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 27,770 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,770 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,753,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in TransUnion by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $113.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

