Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $8.66 Million Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,781 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.24% of Installed Building Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $241,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBP opened at $132.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

