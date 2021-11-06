Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 247,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,703,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1,027.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,442,000 after buying an additional 1,559,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after buying an additional 1,227,740 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock worth $250,310,433. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVA. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

