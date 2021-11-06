Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Amgen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $16.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.73.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

AMGN opened at $213.77 on Thursday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 106.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

