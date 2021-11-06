Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $10.06 on Friday. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $809.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Berry by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Berry by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Berry by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Berry by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

