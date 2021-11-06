Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a market cap of $641.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715 in the last three months. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 57.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.0% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 135,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $507,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.