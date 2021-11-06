Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, CFO James E. Levine bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 1,741.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.18% of Cardiff Oncology worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.